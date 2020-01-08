Major political parties in Maharashtra except BJP support Bharat Bandh

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:51 IST

Major political parties in Maharashtra are supporting Wednesday’s day-long countrywide Bharat bandh called by the major trade unions in the country to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

The Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) have all decided to support the strike call against the Narendra Modi government.

However, there is still uncertainty whether it will be limited to just factories or will extend across to all sectors including retail stores and transport.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the party has decided to back workers on the bandh. “The factories are shutting down and unemployment is rising. We want to remind the Central Government of the promises they made in 2014. We will fully back this strike,” said Raut.

Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said that his party will ensure complete lockout in the industrial belts.

The SSS which boasts of strong network in the rural areas among the farmers said there would be total bandh in rural areas. “The Central Government is planning to give a free hand to imported goods at the cost of our livelihood. This would only devastate our farmers and workers and hence we will enforce this bandh with all our strength,” an SSS leader said.

The MNS-affiliated workers will sport a black ribbon and will slow down production across the state.

The Centre on Tuesday ordered public sector undertakings to decline casual leave to employees on Wednesday to discourage employees from participating in the Bharat Bandh.