e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / Major political parties in Maharashtra except BJP support Bharat Bandh

Major political parties in Maharashtra except BJP support Bharat Bandh

The day-long Bharat Bandh the major trade unions in the country to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:51 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
There is uncertainty about whether the bandh will be limited to just factories or will extend across to all sectors including retail stores and transport.
There is uncertainty about whether the bandh will be limited to just factories or will extend across to all sectors including retail stores and transport.(Mint File Photo)
         

Major political parties in Maharashtra are supporting Wednesday’s day-long countrywide Bharat bandh called by the major trade unions in the country to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

The Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) have all decided to support the strike call against the Narendra Modi government.

However, there is still uncertainty whether it will be limited to just factories or will extend across to all sectors including retail stores and transport.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the party has decided to back workers on the bandh. “The factories are shutting down and unemployment is rising. We want to remind the Central Government of the promises they made in 2014. We will fully back this strike,” said Raut.

Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said that his party will ensure complete lockout in the industrial belts.

The SSS which boasts of strong network in the rural areas among the farmers said there would be total bandh in rural areas. “The Central Government is planning to give a free hand to imported goods at the cost of our livelihood. This would only devastate our farmers and workers and hence we will enforce this bandh with all our strength,” an SSS leader said.

The MNS-affiliated workers will sport a black ribbon and will slow down production across the state.

The Centre on Tuesday ordered public sector undertakings to decline casual leave to employees on Wednesday to discourage employees from participating in the Bharat Bandh.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news