Bharat bandh today: Schools, colleges to remain open, trains and buses to ply as usual

mumbai

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:56 IST

Schools and colleges in the city are expected to function as per schedule on Wednesday, even as some teachers have decided to extend their solidarity with the Bharat bandh by wearing black bands. School principals said that classes will not be affected. Colleges, too, will remain open across the city. Teachers affiliated with the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) and the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO), will wear black badges to work, as per an official statement.

Various unions in the railways, BEST, as well as taxis and rickshaws have indicated that while they support the bandh, all transport facilities will function normally considering they come under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and striking work is an illegal act.

The government and BMC will also remain open on Wednesday. Banks and private establishments with strong labour unions will be most affected.

The nationwide bandh call given by major labour unions has received support from most major political parties in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) have all decided to support the strike against the Narendra Modi-led government’s policies.

“We want to remind the Central government of the promises it made in 2014. We will fully back this strike,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said his party would ensure complete lockout in the industrial belts. The SSS, which boasts of strong network among farmers, said there would be a total bandh in rural areas. “The Central government is planning to give a free hand to imported goods at the cost of our livelihood. This will devastate our farmers and workers.”