News updates from Hindustan Times: India slams China for Kashmir comment at UN, takes jibe at PoK road project and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:32 IST

India slams China for Kashmir comment at UN, takes jibe at PoK road project

India on Saturday pointed to the “illegal so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” to criticise China’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations.

The spokesperson of the external affairs ministry Raveesh Kumar said China, which is a close ally of Pakistan, is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an “integral part of India and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us”. Read more

3 terrorists killed by forces in J-K’s Ramban, hostage BJP worker rescued

Three suspected terrorists of a group of five were killed on Saturday after they took a BJP worker hostage in Batote on Jammu-Srinagar highway. They had earlier fired at security forces who cornered them after they tried to stop a vehicle probably to hijack it. The hostage, identified as Vijay Kumar Verma, booth president of the BJP has been rescued. Security forces lost a soldier in the exchange of fire and two policemen have been injured, according to defence personnel.

“All three terrorists were neutralized, but we lost a soldier and two policemen were injured in the encounter,” IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said. Read more

Six killed, 4 injured after boulders hit bus in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal

Six people were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by heavy boulders triggered by a landslide in Devprayag area of Tehri Garhwal district of the state on Saturday afternoon, according to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials.

“The incident occurred in the afternoon at around 2.30 pm near Devprayag town. It happened when the mini-bus bearing a Punjab registration number was hit by heavy boulders due to a landslide,” Vijay, a SDRF official said. Read more

TMC leader hacked to death in Bengal; two arrested

A Trinamool Congress party local leader was hacked to death in Bengal’s South Dinajpur district on Friday night at Gangarampur--about 400 km from Kolkata-- following which two persons believed to be BJP supporters, were arrested.

Local TMC leader Amalendu Sarkar said, “Goons backed by the BJP were behind the crime. Since they won the Lok Sabha elections here, they have been trying to create trouble.” Gangarampur is a part of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency that was won by Sukanta Majumdar of the BJP. Read more

Parupalli Kashyap loses to Kento Momota in semifinals, crashes out of Korea Open

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap’s impressive run at the Korea Open Super 500 tournament came to an end after he lost to world number 1 Kento Momota of Japan in the men’s singles semifinals on Saturday. A former world no. 6, Kashyap, who was the lone Indian left in fray, went down 13-21 15-21 to the two-time reigning world champion Momota in 40 minutes. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, who was promoted from the qualifying round, had last played Momota four years ago at the Indonesia Open. Kashyap had a 0-2 record against the Japanese prior to Saturday’s encounter.

Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday: Sister Meena reveals why Lata stopped singing, ‘She doesn’t enjoy today’s film songs much’

Did you know that Lata Mangeshkar started working when only 12? And that the KL Saigal fan was blown away by his film Devdas (1936)? Well, one person had a ringside view of the legendary singer’s journey, struggles and successes — her younger sister, Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar.

“My most joyous memories of Didi are from her childhood, one which was taken away from her. We are only two years apart. So, I’ve grown up close to her. I clearly remember her laughs, songs, and what all she did as a child,” she says. Read more

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 17:31 IST