News updates from Hindustan Times: India, US line up major defence advancements and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 08:52 IST

India, US line up major defence advancements

With a trade deal off the table, India and the US are looking to focus sharply on defence cooperation during the two-day visit of US President Donald Trump to India, and will, in all likelihood, indicate a calendar for the signing of the third foundational military communication agreement between the two countries during the visit, top officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Read more

Trump to raise trade barriers, religious freedom on India visit, say officials

US President Donald Trump will raise concerns over rising trade barriers and tariffs during his India visit, which begins on Monday, but the onus for the announcement of a deal was “wholly” on India, senior Trump administration officials said Friday. Read more

Assam NRC had names of ‘ineligible persons’, says coordinator

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published for Assam last year includes the names of “ineligible persons”, the coordinator of the exercise has said while issuing a memo to all district commissioners in the state to seek details of such people. Read more

Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sangam on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Read more

‘Act soon or get blacklisted’: FATF warns Pak on terror funding

he Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday warned Pakistan it faced the possibility of being added to the watchdog’s “black list” and face greater scrutiny of all transactions in its financial system if it fails to fully implement an action plan to counter terror financing by June. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant gets run out, twitterati blame Ajinkya Rahane

The decision was criticised by Harsha Bhogle in a series of tweets on Friday morning. With India reeling at 122/5, Pant needed a big innings to silent the critics and justify his selection in the team, and in process, help his side to a decent first-innings total. But an unfortunate run out ended his hopes of playing a big innings. Read more

Happy Birthday Sooraj Barjatya: How Hum Aapke Hain Koun changed Indian cinema, brought families back to theatres

On Sooraj Barjatya’s 55th birthday, a look at the most film in his career -- Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Read more