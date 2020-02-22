e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant gets run out, twitterati blame Ajinkya Rahane

India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant gets run out, twitterati blame Ajinkya Rahane

India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 19 after a call for a run from Ajinkya Rahane caused confusion in the middle.

cricket Updated: Feb 22, 2020 06:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cricket - New Zealand v India - First Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand - February 22, 2020 India's Rishabh Pant walks off dejected after losing his wicket REUTERS/Martin Hunter
Cricket - New Zealand v India - First Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand - February 22, 2020 India's Rishabh Pant walks off dejected after losing his wicket REUTERS/Martin Hunter(REUTERS)
         

Rishabh Pant was picked in the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington over Wriddhiman Saha. The decision was criticised by Harsha Bhogle in a series of tweets on Friday morning. With India reeling at 122/5, Pant needed a big innings to silent the critics and justify his selection in the team, and in process, help his side to a heavy first-innings total. But an unfortunate run out ended his hopes of playing a big innings.

In the 4th over of Day 2, Ajinkya Rahane dropped the ball to Ajaz Patel inside the circle and called for a single. Patel was slow to reach the ball so there was time to run a single. Rahane kept running, but Pant hesitated on the other end. Eventually, seeing no chance, Pant ran to the striker’s end.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score and updates 

Patel took a feeble shy at the stumps as keeper BJ Watling had not reached the stumps to collect the ball from the throw. Somehow, the ball managed to clip just one bail off the stumps before Pant could make his ground. The left-hander had to walk back for 19.

The twitterati was quick to raise fingers at Rahane who made the call for a run. 

 

 

 

But the commentators later pointed that the hesitation from Pant also played a part in his fall. “Pant was trying to see where was the ball, which caused him the hesitation,” commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar analysed the batsman’s mistake. His fellow commentator Scott Styris added: “You have to trust your partner. The disappointing bit of Pant not trusting Rahane.”

Also read:  Ashwin goes for a golden duck with a jaffa from Tim Southee - WATCH

“If he had trusted his partner and just run, he would have made it. Ajaz is not the quickest of fielders. But he wanted to have a second look. Rahane is someone you cane trust at the other end,” Manjrekar added.

India were eventually bundled out for 165 in the first innings with Tim Southee picked up his four wickets.

