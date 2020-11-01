News updates from Hindustan Times: Informal channels for fast sharing of info discussed to solve crimes and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:21 IST

Informal channels for fast sharing of info discussed by law enforcement agencies

Increasing the role of informal channels such as direct cooperation between police and agencies of various countries, challenges in obtaining information from abroad and role of Interpol are among some of the key topics discussed by law enforcement agencies during the three-day long National Conference on Vigilance and Corruption last week, people familiar with the developments said. Read more

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP aims to secure fourth straight win in Siwan

One of the constituencies in Bihar where voting will be held in the second phase of Assembly election on November 3 is Siwan. This constituency has been Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stronghold since 2005 and the party is aiming to win it for a fourth time this year. Voting will be held in Siwan along with 93 constituencies in the second phase. Read more

Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19

Donald Trump warned of ‘bedlam” if election results were delayed inordinately while his Democratic challenger for the White House Joe Biden, and his former boss Barack Obama, attacked and mocked the US president in their first joint campaign appearances. Read more

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Preview: Everything to play for as hurt Knight Riders seek improvement against fighting Royals

The Rajasthan Royals are on a party-spoiling spree. After beating Mumbai Indians comprehensively, RR got the better of Kings XI Punjab to halt their five-match winning streak on Friday, and in the process, kept themselves alive in the hunt for the playoffs. With three places up for grabs, we will have to wait till the last match of this IPL’s group stage, but nothing can deny the fact that both RR and Kolkata Knight Riders are still in contention for a place in the top four. Read more

Mukesh Khanna defends sexist statement: ‘I am not worried that the female community will turn against me’

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is defending his recent controversial comment that many have dubbed sexist. Mukesh has said in an interview that women should not compete with men and stay at home while the men go to work. Read more

Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rekha’s emotional throwback letter goes viral as former Miss World turns 47

If there is one Indian celebrity who needs no introductions across the globe, it has to be Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who rang in her 47th birthday this Sunday. As the Internet floods with wishes for the former Miss World, a throwback letter penned by actor Rekha is currently doing the rounds on Aishwarya’s special day. Read more

‘Pak minister admitted role in Pulwama attack’, Rajnath Singh hits out at opposition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the Pulwama terror attack which left as many as 40 CRPF jawans dead. Singh attacked Congress over its remarks linking the ghastly attack to 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “I was Home Minister when our 40 soldiers lost lives in Pulwama attack. They (opposition) called it a conspiracy hatched by PM Modi. We would rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics,” he said. The defence minister added that a Pakistan minister also admitted the country’s role in Pulwama attack. “Imran Khan’s minister said that Pakistan was behind Pulwama,” he said. Watch more