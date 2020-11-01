Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP aims to secure fourth straight win in Siwan

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:29 IST

One of the constituencies in Bihar where voting will be held in the second phase of Assembly election on November 3 is Siwan. This constituency has been Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stronghold since 2005 and the party is aiming to win it for a fourth time this year. Voting will be held in Siwan along with 93 constituencies in the second phase.

Top contenders from Siwan in the 2020 election are Om Prakash Yadav from the BJP, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Abdul Rizwan Ansari from the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

According to the 2011 census, Siwan has a population of 421,487 out of which nearly 68% is rural and 32.05% belongs to the urban category. The ratio of Scheduled Caste (SCs) and Scheduled Tribe (STs) stands at 10.13 and 2.33 respectively.

The constituency’s electorate strength this year is 311,024 comprising nearly 148,000 men, 163,019 women and six people belonging to the third gender.

The 2015 election in Siwan was a close battle between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United). BJP’s Vyas Deo Prasad defeated JD(U)’s Bablu Prasad by a margin of 3,534 votes. Vyas Deo secured 55,156 votes and a vote share of 35.02 per cent whereas Bablu garnered over 51,000 votes and a vote share of 32.78 per cent.

The third spot was grabbed by an independent candidate named Awadh Bihari who managed to get 28,450 votes and a vote share of 18.06 per cent. The voter turnout in 2015 stood at 56.08 per cent out of an electorate strength of 280,805.

The BJP has won Siwan thrice - in 2005, 2010 and 2015 assembly elections. And now, Om Prakash Yadav, who is contesting in the 2020 election on BJP ticket, seeks to secure a fourth straight win for the party.

The BJP and JD(U) contested as allies in 2005 and 2010. But both parties fought the 2015 election as immediate rivals and JD(U) being a part of the Mahagathbandhan - which included the Congress and the RJD secured majority.

However, the BJP and JD(U) re-united in 2017 and are contesting the 2020 election as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nitish Kumar who is currently serving as the chief minister of the state is also the chief ministerial candidate for the NDA this year. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan which consists of the Congress, RJD, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and others has fielded RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Voting for the first phase of the assembly election in Bihar took place on October 28 with a voting population of nearly 11.5 million in 71 constituencies across 16 districts. The third and final phase will witness voting on November 7 in 78 constituencies.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on November 10.