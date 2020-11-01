Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 10:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the high turnover in first phase of Bihar assembly polls proved all political pundits wrong.

“The trends from first phase of polls show NDA is coming back to power again,” said PM Modi in Chhapra while addressing a rally.

He said that after the first phase of voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.

“Some people are not liking your love for NDA. They are having sleepless nights. Some leaders are frustrated by the trends indicating NDA’s win in Bihar polls. They are abusing Modi, but don’t take out your anger on people of Bihar,” he added.

PM Modi further said that the efforts to create confusions by some have been nullified by the people of Bihar.

“On one hand, you have a government with double engines; on the other hand, there are two princes. While the double engine government of Bihar is committed to state’s developments, the two princes are busy saving their thrones. These two princes suffered in Uttar Pradesh, same fate awaits them here,” he added.

Talking about the government’s step in combating coronavirus disease (Covid-19), PM Modi said that it has made sure that it stands with the poor.

“All the big countries are witnessing second wave of Covid-19, but NDA government made sure it stands with the poor people in this hour of crisis. India has more poor people than the population of US. Our government gave free food to these people during Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

Attacking former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, PM Modi said, “People who think only about their families don’t care what happens to the poor.”

“I want to tell the mothers in Bihar, your son in Delhi will make sure you celebrate Chhath puja with pride. I won’t let your family sleep hungry at night. We have ensured free grains for poor till Chhath puja, he added.

The Prime Minister said that whether it’s Ganga, Kosi or any other river, bridges are being constructed across Bihar.

“The Bihar government laid special emphasis on providing electricity, water and road connectivity to people across the state. Rs 2,500 crore Centre-funded schemes on Railway projects have been implemented in the state,” he added.

In an oblique reference to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), PM Modi said the lantern has only spread darkness.

The Prime Minister said the government has opened up 30 passport centres, including one in Gopalganj, for those aspiring to go abroad, adding that now there is no need to travel all the way to Patna.

“We have removed the language barrier by emphasizing on mother tongue as medium of instruction in new education policy,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, PM Modi said, “NDA defeated ‘double-double yuvraj’ in UP polls; the ‘double-double yuvraj’ will meet same fate in Bihar.”

PM Modi also accused opposition of politicising Pulwama attack and demoralising armed forces.