News updates from Hindustan Times| Irish national suspected to have coronavirus, flees from Odisha hospital and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 09:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Irish national suspected to have coronavirus, flees from Odisha hospital

An Irish national, who is suspected to be infected with coronavirus, ran away from a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack late on Thursday, an official said on Friday.

The reason behind Yes Bank crisis and what RBI is doing

Yes Bank, India’s fifth largest private sector lender, is in the middle of a crisis as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken over its affairs and placed strict limits on its operations.

Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’

Some estimates suggest that vehicle sales in the country have crashed by as much as 80% with coronavirus as one of the primary reasons.

Shafali Verma’s basic instinct: Hit it out of the park

Shafali—the girl who cut her hair short to play cricket with boys, the one with the ‘Sehwag’ touch, the kid who got inspired after watching Sachin Tendulkar play his last Ranji Trophy match.

Kareena Kapoor to make Instagram debut today, fans want first post to be with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has largely stayed away from social media, will make her Instagram debut on Friday.

Rains, thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi; more showers likely

Rains and thunderstorm lashed several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on Friday with the weather bureau predicting more showers over the next two hours after overnight downpours.