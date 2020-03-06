Kareena Kapoor to make Instagram debut today, fans want first post to be with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 08:39 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has largely stayed away from social media, will make her Instagram debut on Friday. Instead of creating a new account, Kareena will take over an existing account handled by her management team.

“I have always believed in ‘Never say never’. The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realised I have to move with the times,” the actor told Mid-Day.

She added, “I am joining social media for my fans, who have supported me for 20 years. I want [to share details] of my life with my fans.” The existing @kareenakapoorkhan account had around 70000 followers before the announcement. The tally has now reached over 300000.

Recently, actor Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut and promptly crashed the site. The Friends star’s social media debut coincided with the release of her new series, The Morning Show.

Kareena had previously admitted to having secret social media profiles, created to stalk her friends and colleagues. “Thanks to people like you guys who are forcing me to come on Twitter and other accounts,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview. Asked if she stalks people on Instagram, she replied, “That’s true.”

Kareena and her son, Taimur Ali Khan are already massively popular on social media. Fans are wondering in the comments section of a teaser post if Kareena’s first picture will be with husband Saif and Taimur. “WOW Timmy’s mommy will be joining Instagram soon,” wrote one person. “Put yours and Saif’s photos,” commanded another.

Follow @htshowbiz for more