Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor denies signing Rajkumar Hirani’s next with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Nothing happening at the moment’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has denied reports that she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently awaiting the release of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium.
There has been much conjecture about Shah Rukh Khan’s next project as an actor, after Zero. Rumours were doing the rounds that he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s next, in which he will be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, she has denied the news and said that while she is eager to share screen space with him, there is no film together on the cards just yet.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena said, “No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment.”

Currently, Kareena is excited to collaborate with another Khan – Irrfan Khan, her co-star in Angrezi Medium. Revealing that she jumped at the opportunity to work with him, she said, “I was greedy about working with Irrfan, having worked with all the other Khans. The film would tick off another item on my bucket list.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium has Kareena in a small but pivotal role as a police officer in London. “I love doing different roles and I have never really weighed a part based on its length,” she said, adding that she also wanted to play a police officer for the first time.

“Moreover, I loved Hindi Medium and felt it deserved to be spun into a franchise, unlike most franchises today,” she said. Angrezi Medium is a stand-alone sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Kareena said that she had not been offered anything concrete with Irrfan before, and so she “couldn’t lose out on this opportunity”. She was all praise for her co-star and called him a “fantastic guy”. She said, “He brings so much respectability to every character around him just by being in the frame. He was all there, looking great and acting amazingly well.”

After Angrezi Medium, Kareena will reunite with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

Kareena will also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama Takht this month. The film, which is set in the Mughal era and will revolve around brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb’s battle for the throne, boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

