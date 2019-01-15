Boney Kapoor defends Rajkumar Hirani against sexual harassment allegations, says he is too good a man to do something like this

“Rajkumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this,” said Indian film producer Boney Kapoor while reacting on recent sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Bollywood director. “I don’t believe this allegation. He can never do something like this,” Kapoor asserted.

Commenting on the same, Emraan Hashmi stated that it’s just an allegation and till the time it is proved correct, he thinks it would not be right to comment on the matter.

“I don’t want to comment on this. It’s just an allegation. Nothing has been proved as of yet. The director has already dismissed the allegations. Till the time something is not proven, I don’t think it right to comment on this,” Hashmi said.

Rakesh Bedi, who recently featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, also commented on the controversy saying #MeeToo has become a trend where people are coming up with allegations every day. “It is wrong if something like this has happened. Some proof should be provided if something like this has taken place. #MeeToo has become a trend where people are coming up with new allegations every day,” he asserted.

Hirani has been accused of sexual harassment, reportedly by a woman who worked with the filmmaker on the 2018 film Sanju. According to media reports, the woman alleged that Hirani sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.

While the director has denied the reports, members of the film fraternity came out with their views regarding the allegations against Hirani.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:09 IST