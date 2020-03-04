Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur for an outing, he gives a shout-out to paparazzi ‘Aye bhai log’. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur has a massive fan following of his own and continues to win hearts with his cute antics. The little one ventured out with his actor mom and grandmother Babita on Wednesday and was seen calling paparazzi, “Aye bhai log”.

A video of Taimur being held in the arms of his caretaker as he says “Aye bhai log” to the photographers waiting outside their residence has surfaced online. While Kareena doesn’t show her reaction, Babita is seen smiling at Taimur’s antics. In another video, he gets excited on spotting some dogs on the roadside and says repeatedly, “doggy, doggy.”

The three-year-old recently accompanied his parents, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, for the shooting of their new commercial. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori had shared a video from the shoot in which Taimur can be seen helping him out in handling the hair blower in order to make Kareena’s hair blow gently with the breeze. He had captioned the video, “New assistant or...the boss?!” Several Bollywood celebrities had reacted to the video. Deepika Padukone told Yianni to “steal him!!!” whereas Alia Bhatt wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!!” Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania asked Kareena and Saif to “bring him to all shoots!”

A picture of Taimur looking at his parents as the two pose for the camera was also shared on the web.

Taimur on sets of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ad shoot.

Taimur had also accompanied Kareena to an organic farm to get a first hand experience in farming. Chef Vijay Chauhan had shared a few pictures and videos of the little boy on Instagram and wrote in caption, “When my friend #taimuralikhanptaudi is back. feel always happy, He did Farm to fork with #ChefVijaychauhan plucked Some organic Vegetables, He cooked food for him self. He loves Cooking, Taimur love’s to eat green leafy vegetables, soups, salad, garden green fresh Fenugreek parantha. He loved our organic Garden, We believe to produce local fresh vegetables. Eat healthy Stay healthy live long.”

Kareena is currently basking in the success of Good Newwz, which collected Rs 205 crore at the domestic box office. She will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. She also has a guest appearance in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium.

