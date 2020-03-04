Baaghi 3 box office predictions: Tiger Shroff expected to kick up a storm, film may open at Rs 22 crore

bollywood

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to have a wonderful start at the box office on Friday. Helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the successful Baaghi franchise known for its thrilling action sequence and lead actor Tiger’s daredevilry. The film is expected to open at anywhere around Rs 20-22 crore in the first weekend and may even go up to Rs 25 crore, feels trade analyst Girish Johar.

Earlier, Tiger and Shraddha’s first film together, Baaghi, had opened at Rs 11.94 crore and went up to collect Rs 78 crore. Disha Patani stepped in as the female lead in Baaghi 2, which had opened at Rs 25.10 crore and collected Rs 164 crore. If Baaghi 3 manages to cross the Rs 25 crore mark on Friday, it can even beat the total collection of Baaghi 2.

Talking about the prospects of the film that releases ahead of Holi on Tuesday, Girish told Hindustan Times, “The opening will be very good. Tiger Shroff is coming in a solo film after War. The Baaghi franchise is a successful franchise and both the previous instalments worked well. The trailer of Baaghi 3 was loved by the audience and hints at a blast at the box office. It is made on a large scale and the grandeur of the action scenes fantastic. After Sunny Deol, Tiger has filled the void of an action star in Indian cinema. Tiger and Shraddha’s combination has already been successful in the Baaghi original. The film is expected to have a very good start at the box office.”

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Baaghi 3.

Tiger is currently riding high on the success of his last action film, War. It had shattered all records with its opening collection of Rs 53 crore and went up to become the year 2019’s biggest blockbuster with a domestic total of Rs 317 crore.

Confident that Tiger will continue the rhythm after War, Girish says, “The grandeur and action is similar so it should repeat the success of War. A commercial film is coming after a long time. The action is latest and has piqued the curiosity of the moviegoers.”

