Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: 10 pics with dad Jackie, mum Ayesha and sis Krishna that show family means everything to him

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 20:04 IST

Action star and the nation’s heartthrob Tiger Shroff turns 30 on Monday and seeing his Instagram, it’s quite unbelievable. With his chiseled abs and boyish good looks, the actor doesn’t look a day over 20.

Also on his Instagram, one can find an array of lovely family pictures with his actor father Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha and sister Krishna. Tiger is all about his family and keeping their happiness above everything else.

In an interview to GQ magazine last year, Tiger spoke at length about his childhood and the financial crunch they had to suffer. Ayesha had produced 2003 film titled Boom with Amitabh Bachchan, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif. The film was leaked before it could hit theatres and was a major flop. It heavily affected the family who had to sell their home in Bandra and move to Khar. Even at 11 years old, Tiger realised what was happening.

“I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps... Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help.”

When he became an actor, he promised his mother that he would buy the house back. When he finally earned enough to buy their house back, Jackie and Ayesha appreciated his gesture, but chose to stay in the house they were living in.

But earlier last week, Tiger revealed he had gifted a brand new house to his mother. “They’ve given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, so I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focused on my work, being successful in my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Check out his best pics with family:

Tiger’s last film, War, was the most successful film of 2019. He will now be seen in Baaghi 3, which releases on Friday. It is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor with Riteish Deshmukh.

