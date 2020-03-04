Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor are on the run. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 14:29 IST

The makers of actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s much-delayed film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The scary underbelly of India’s hinterland makes a comeback as Parineeti and Arjun’s characters are on the run.

Watch the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer here:

As the trailer opens, Parineeti, a corporate executive, is seen running towards a waiting Arjun (as Pinky Dahiya, a cop) in a car and asks him to help her run away and is willing to pay whatever it takes. As he drives her away, they witness what appears to be a shooting. Arjun confronts her for putting him in the way of trouble, but by now, there is no escape. Soon, we are told that Parineeti’s character (Sandeep Kaur Singh) has possibly chanced upon some ‘secret’ and must run for her life; only her detractors won’t let go of her easily. As they await their turn to escape unnoticed to Nepal, they find themselves ‘hiding’ with an aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

The film features Jaideep Ahlawat, possibly, as the antagonist. On March 3, the actors took to Instagram to share the posters of each other’s characters. Arjun Kapoor shared the first poster of the flick featuring Parineeti in a geeky look, donning spectacles.“Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf,” he wrote.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth on injuring Randeep Hooda during Extraction: ‘Felt very embarrassed. He wasn’t angry at me’

Following her co-star, Parineeti shared a character poster of Arjun as a police officer. “My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @sapfthefilm @yrf,” Parineeti captioned the picture.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. It was later pushed to 2019 but it didn’t release last year as well. The film is a Yashraj Films production.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow @htshowbiz for more