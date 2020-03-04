e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor are on the run. Watch video

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor are on the run. Watch video

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s first trailer, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor star in Dibakar Banerjee film.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor star in Dibakar Banerjee film.
         

The makers of actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s much-delayed film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The scary underbelly of India’s hinterland makes a comeback as Parineeti and Arjun’s characters are on the run.

Watch the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer here: 

As the trailer opens, Parineeti, a corporate executive, is seen running towards a waiting Arjun (as Pinky Dahiya, a cop) in a car and asks him to help her run away and is willing to pay whatever it takes. As he drives her away, they witness what appears to be a shooting. Arjun confronts her for putting him in the way of trouble, but by now, there is no escape. Soon, we are told that Parineeti’s character (Sandeep Kaur Singh) has possibly chanced upon some ‘secret’ and must run for her life; only her detractors won’t let go of her easily. As they await their turn to escape unnoticed to Nepal, they find themselves ‘hiding’ with an aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

The film features Jaideep Ahlawat, possibly, as the antagonist. On March 3, the actors took to Instagram to share the posters of each other’s characters. Arjun Kapoor shared the first poster of the flick featuring Parineeti in a geeky look, donning spectacles.“Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf,” he wrote.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth on injuring Randeep Hooda during Extraction: ‘Felt very embarrassed. He wasn’t angry at me’

Following her co-star, Parineeti shared a character poster of Arjun as a police officer. “My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @sapfthefilm @yrf,” Parineeti captioned the picture.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. It was later pushed to 2019 but it didn’t release last year as well. The film is a Yashraj Films production.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, no need to panic: Kejriwal
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, no need to panic: Kejriwal
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
‘Please rescue us’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Iran post video message
‘Please rescue us’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Iran post video message
New Creta will offer voice command recognition, support 50 connectivity features
New Creta will offer voice command recognition, support 50 connectivity features
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news