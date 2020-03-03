Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters out: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra film to release on March 20

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have shared the first posters of their upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and have introduced each other’s characters as their “partner in crime”. However, there is a twist as Arjun is named Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti plays Sandeep Kaur in the film. Made under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the dark comedy is set to hit theatres on March 20.

Arjun shared Parineeti’s character poster for the film with the caption, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep urf @ParineetiChopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020 @SAPFTheFilm @yrf.” It’s designed as a wanted poster and bears a colourful sketch of Parineeti under the name Sandeep Kaur with ‘Faraar’ stamped on the picture. She plays an ambitious girl from the corporate world in the film.

Arjun introduced his own character as “Meet me Pinky Dahiya urf Sandeep ka Faraar partner.”

Parineeti shared Arjun’s character poster in a similar manner on her social media account, introducing him as Pinky Dahiya. He is said to be playing a Haryanvi cop and has a straight face on the poster that too looks like a pamphlet as the two characters are believed to be absconding in the film.

She shared her own poster with the caption, “Mere partner ki faraar partner! Me! As SANDEEP.”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. The release was later pushed to 2019 but it didn’t release last year. Arjun and Parineeti had made their Bollywood debut together with 2012 film Ishaqzaade. They were again seen together in 2018 film Namaste England, which turned out to be a commercial flop.

Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, which failed to perform at the box office. Parineeti’s last film Jabariya Jodi, too was a flop.

Besides Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti has already wrapped up the shooting of The Girl on the Train. She is currently shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic.

