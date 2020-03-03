e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters out: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra film to release on March 20

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters out: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra film to release on March 20

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters introduce Arjun Kapoor as Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep Kaur. The film will release on March 20.

bollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters have Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep Kaur and Arjun Kapoor as Pinky Dahiya.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar posters have Parineeti Chopra as Sandeep Kaur and Arjun Kapoor as Pinky Dahiya.
         

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have shared the first posters of their upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and have introduced each other’s characters as their “partner in crime”. However, there is a twist as Arjun is named Pinky Dahiya and Parineeti plays Sandeep Kaur in the film. Made under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the dark comedy is set to hit theatres on March 20.

Arjun shared Parineeti’s character poster for the film with the caption, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep urf @ParineetiChopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020 @SAPFTheFilm @yrf.” It’s designed as a wanted poster and bears a colourful sketch of Parineeti under the name Sandeep Kaur with ‘Faraar’ stamped on the picture. She plays an ambitious girl from the corporate world in the film.

Arjun introduced his own character as “Meet me Pinky Dahiya urf Sandeep ka Faraar partner.”

 

Parineeti shared Arjun’s character poster in a similar manner on her social media account, introducing him as Pinky Dahiya. He is said to be playing a Haryanvi cop and has a straight face on the poster that too looks like a pamphlet as the two characters are believed to be absconding in the film.

She shared her own poster with the caption, “Mere partner ki faraar partner! Me! As SANDEEP.”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. The release was later pushed to 2019 but it didn’t release last year. Arjun and Parineeti had made their Bollywood debut together with 2012 film Ishaqzaade. They were again seen together in 2018 film Namaste England, which turned out to be a commercial flop.

Also read: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez reveal their look for new Holi song Mere Angne Mein. Watch video

Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, which failed to perform at the box office. Parineeti’s last film Jabariya Jodi, too was a flop.

Besides Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti has already wrapped up the shooting of The Girl on the Train. She is currently shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHSSC Recruitment 2020Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersPM ModiDelhi riotsAsim Riaz

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news