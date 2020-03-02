e-paper
Parineeti Chopra channels her inner Harry Potter in new video as she wields a wand. Watch

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is a Harry Potter fan and her latest Instagram post is proof.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:28 IST
IANS
Parineeti Chopra wields a wand in a new video she shared online.
Parineeti Chopra wields a wand in a new video she shared online.
         

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was in a mood for magic as she channelled her inner “Harry Potter” spirit.

“Like a good Muggle” -- Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself in a robe and holding a wand. “Anyone who knows me knows I am a Harry Potter fan (obsessed would not be an exagerration). So I went to Universal, wore his robes and bought a wand. Like a good Muggle,” she captioned the clip.

 Also read: Thappad: Eight moments from Taapsee Pannu’s film that make it a must watch

Parineeti was visiting the Universal Studios in Hollywood, where she took the picture which currently has over 683K likes on the photo-sharing website. Harry Potter fantasy drama is written by author J.K. Rowling.

The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard -- Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley -- all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Actor Daniel Radcliffe shot to global fame essaying the titular character through the eight films franchise.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

