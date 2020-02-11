Parineeti Chopra wears mask, asks fans to ‘stay safe’ amid coronavirus scare. See pics

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her wearing a white mask, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. She also urged her fans to stay safe.

“Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe,” she captioned her Instagram post, which got lakhs of likes in just a few hours. She was seen dressed casually, in a white shirt, loose jeans and white sneakers, with a bag across her shoulder.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread to several countries around the world. In India, too, three people have tested positive. However, the first Indian to test positive for the deadly virus has now recovered.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Leone have also been spotted wearing masks amid the coronavirus scare. Meanwhile, the shoot of Sobhita Dhulipala’s film Sitara was cancelled, as a precautionary measure. The film was supposed to go on floors in Kerala, later this month.

Parineeti will be seen next on the big screen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s psychological thriller The Girl On The Train, which is an official remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which was based on Paula Hawkins’ bestseller.

In a statement given to IANS, Parineeti had said, “I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It’s a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new.”

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parineeti also has the Saina Nehwal biopic and Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.

