Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez reveal their look for new Holi song Mere Angne Mein. Watch video

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:57 IST

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz is all set to be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in a peppy Holi song made on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan’s hit song, Mere Angne Mein. Asim shared a candid behind-the-scenes video from the making of the song, which shows him in a white uniform and Jacqueline in a pink lehenga.

In the video, Asim and Jacqueline are all geared up to shoot the song. They reveal the song name - Mere Angane Mein and go on talk about each other’s looks. Asim also exclaims, “We are doing it for real.”

The Holi number is said to be a folk song modernised by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and choreographed by Shabina Khan. Shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, it has been produced under the banner of T Series.

Jacqueline had earlier told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern too.”

“Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me.”

Bhushan had also told the publication, ”It is a traditional folk song but Tanishk (Bagchi, composer) has modernised it, giving it his own unique twist. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiar with them.”

Asim was declared the first runner-up on reality show, Bigg Boss 13 last month. It was won by his arch rival Sidharth Shukla. Jacqueline was last seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was delayed and released on Netflix last year. She also appeared in a special dance number Bad Boy in Sujeeth’s action thriller, Saaho.

