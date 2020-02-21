Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz confirms album with Bohemia, Jacqueline Fernandez likely to join

tv

The first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, has bagged an album with none other than rapper Bohemia and is likely to feature in the music video alongside Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez.

During a live audio chat with DJ Noreen Khan on BBC Asian Network, Asim mentioned his video call with Bohemia and claimed that the rapper has confirmed collaborating with him for a track. Asim also talked about how overwhelming it was when he expressed his desire to collaborate with Bohemia, who responded with, “Ho gaya bhai, ho gaya (Consider it done, it is done, brother).” Asim also revealed in the chat that he will travel to Australia next month and is likely to shoot the music video there. A Spotboye report claimed Jacqueline may be seen in the video as well.

Soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Asim shared a video on his official Twitter handle where he was seen on a video call with rapper Bohemia. Teasing a possible collaboration, he wrote, “Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collabrating with me. Peace , love and respect!”

Lovely interacting with the legend @iambohemia sir. Thankyou for all the love and support you have been giving me all this while. It was a dream come true. You have inspired me growing up and now to realize that you are interested in collabrating with me. Peace , love and respect pic.twitter.com/kFfcLVpUCm — asimriaz77.official (@imrealasim999) February 16, 2020

Even inside the Bigg Boss house, Asim was often seen rapping, and he rapped a Bohemia track while doing an Instagram live session with his fans.

After Bigg Boss 13, Asim celebrated with co-contestants Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai and Himanshi shared pictures of the same. In a boomerang video, Rashami, Asim and his brother Umar Riaz can be seen dancing together. Rashami and Asim were also seen grooving to Nora Fatehi’s hit song Garmi that featured in Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D.

