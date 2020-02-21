Deepika Padukone’s transformation into Romi Dev for 83 revealed in 3 BTS pics

bollywood

A few pictures from Deepika Padukone’s look test for Kabir Khan’s 83 have surfaced online and fans are in love with them. Deepika’s first look for the film was unveiled earlier this week. Kabir Khan’s 83 is inspired by India’s unexpected victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup under the leadership of former cricketer Kapil Dev.

The pictures show Deepika at a hair salon; in one of them, she wears a white top while, in another, a blue cloth is draped around her shoulder. In yet another picture, Deepika’s mirror reflection is visible.

In a fourth image, Deepika is seen giving some instructions regarding her front locks.

Deepika plays Romi Dev in the film. While Ranveer essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his onscreen wife. She had shared the first look picture on Twitter and wrote, “To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83.”

Ranveer, alongwith the makers of the film, revealed the first-look posters of all the players of the team earlier in January. The posters shared online included those of actors Harrdy Sandhu, R Badree, Ammy Virk, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Adhinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Ranveer .

The team members of the 1983 Indian cricket team who have been introduced include Sunil Valson, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar apart from Kapil Dev. Apart from these, the first look poster of Pankaj Tripathi, who plays PR Man Singh in the film, the manager of the 1983 Indian cricket team, was also unveiled.

The first look of Ranveer as Kapil was unveiled back in July last year, on the occasion of Ranveer’s birthday. Ranveer, though looking leaner in the face as compared to Kapil, came really close to looking like him.

