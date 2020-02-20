Deepika Padukone strikes a pose in a quirky outfit, Ranveer Singh says ‘You can’t be left alone’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:50 IST

Deepika Padukone seems to be taking fashion advice from her actor husband Ranveer Singh lately, surprising fans with unexpected fashion choices. As she attended the Mirchi Music Awards in a blazer with a hood, it was Ranveer Singh’s reaction that caught the attention of her fans on social media.

Sharing her red carpet look on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “balma balma...fashion ka hai yeh balma!!! I just HAD to!” She can be seen dressed in a black outfit and black heels. As she struck a pose for the camera with a lock of hair falling on her face, Ranveer reacted to the picture, “You can’t be left alone ..”

The actor won the Make It Large Award award at the event. She had also appeared in a black dress at the Femina Beauty Awards held on Tuesday where she was awarded the Powerful Performer of the Year award.

Deepika saw the release of her latest film, Chhapaak, last month. She played an acid-attack survivor named Malti in the film.

The actor will now be seen opposite Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s 83. She recently shared her first look as Romi Dev, wife of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev from the film. In the photo, which Deepika shared on social media, she is seen sporting a bob haircut and flaunting a black polo-neck top with a skirt. She shares the frame with Ranveer, who is in his onscreen look, in the official Team India blazer while sporting a moustache and curly hair.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 83.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan claims he has no abs, jokes ‘they are somewhere hidden under his paunch’

Deepika said, for her, 83 is an ode to every woman who prioritises her husband’s dreams over hers. “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own,” the actor wrote on Instagram. Ranveer, too. shared Deepika’s look from 83 on Instagram and wrote, “The wind beneath my wings. The heart of the hurricane.”

83 will chronicle India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the finals to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The film is slated to be released on April 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more