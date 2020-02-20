Hrithik Roshan claims he has no abs, jokes ‘they are somewhere hidden under his paunch’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:14 IST

Hrithik Roshan is undeniably the sexiest man in Bollywood and features in his best form on celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar. However, the actor chose to make fun of himself as he shared his shirtless picture from the calendar shoot, claiming that he doesn’t have any abs now and they must be somewhere hidden under his paunch.

He shared his portrait from the calendar and wrote, “Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain, ki aaj ye abs hote to kaisa hota. Agar ye hote to aisa hota, agar ye hote to waisa hota. Jabki mujhe khabar hai ki abs nahi hain...kahin nahi hain. Lekin ye pagal dil hai ki kah raha hai ki wo hain...mote pet ke neeche kahin hain. Main aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karti hain (I and my loneliness often talk about what would it be like if I had these abs today. If it were, it would have been like this or it would have been like that. While I am aware that there are no abs, my heart says they are there .. somewhere under the fat belly…I and my loneliness often talk about these things).”

The post crossed 1 million ‘likes’ within 2 hours on Instagram. A fan reacted, “Hayee garmi” while many others dropped fire emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “I am dying with all the hotnessssssss.” One more fan commented, “Look at you, how awesome you are and why are you so incredibly Hawwwttttt.”

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Part One box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana might register biggest opening

Hrithik turned 46 this year and was voted the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019 as well as the last decade in an online poll conducted by British news weekly Eastern Eye, based on votes from film buffs around the world. Reacting to it, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work.”

The actor is currently riding high on the success of his 2019 films, Super 30 and War. He will now be seen in his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4.

Follow @htshowbiz for more