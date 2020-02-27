Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez’s music video confirmed, she says, ‘Looking forward to working with Asim’

tv

It’s not even been a month since Bigg Boss 13 got over but one of the stars of the reality TV show is already on his way to stardom. Finalist Asim Riaz will soon feature in a music video along with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. Both the stars took to Instagram stories to inform their fans.

Jacqueline shared a Boomerang video, which read, “Here we go”. It was shared by Asim as well and showed the two at a dance studio, in what appears to be, in the midst of a dance rehearsal. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, produced by T Series’ Bhushan Kumar,it is a folk song that has been modernised by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and the music video will be shot by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Choreographer Shabina Khan is handling the dance department.

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez practice for the upcoming music video.

“It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern too,” Jacqueline told the publication.

“Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me,” she added.

Bhushan was quoted in the publication as saying,”It is a traditional folk song but Tanishk (Bagchi, composer) has modernised it, giving it his own unique twist. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiar with them.”

