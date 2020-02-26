Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz chased by fans on bike, Himanshi Khurana mobbed. Watch videos

bollywood

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and model Asim Riaz was in for a surprise when he was reportedly chased by two fans on bike. Asim’s girlfriend and co-contestant on the show, Himanshi Khurana, also reportedly had a taste of her fandom when she attended a public event.

As per an ABP report, two boys chased Asim on a bike while he was travelling in a car. After they managed to get his vehicle to stop, Asim obliged the fans with a selfie. A video that is going viral, shows two boys posing with Asim even as he sits inside his car. They are later seen posing together in front of the camera.

In another video that has surfaced online, Himanshi is seen making her way through a crowd of her fans at a public event. Himanshi’s manager Nidhi is sen holding her hand and leading her out of the crowd that is eager to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Asim and Himanshi met inside Bigg Boss house when she entered the show as a wild card contestant. While Asim declared his love for her pretty soon, she insisted she is loyal to her fiancee and pledged only her friendship to him. However, after she was evicted, she broke up with her fiancee and entered the house to support Asim in the game.

During her second stint, Himanshi confessed her love for Asim but refrained from committing, claiming she wants to wait until the end of the show. While fans of the couple made ‘Asimanshi’ one of the top trends on social media platforms, she was also criticised for ditching one man for another. Responding to the negative comments, Asim wrote a long note and said, “I respect every one of you so I expect that you guys respect me also. My journey in the house was more challenging than the one and a half hour shown on TV. I connected with Himanshi because she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to go against the narrative together even if it was against the popular opinion. That’s why the mutual respect and admiration for each other.”

“I’m sorry if anybody has got by mine or her words due to some reasons. I will always be thankful to my fans for the respect and honour. Please judge me as much as you want for who I am but not by who I am with!!! Just be the much awesomeness you guys are…respect and love you all!” he added.

