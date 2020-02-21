Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz on why he fell in love with Himanshi Khurana, asks fans not to judge her

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:20 IST

Asim Riaz, the underdog of Bigg Boss 13, surprised everyone with his journey on the show and went on to finish second. He has also been making headlines for his romance with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana, whom he fell in love with inside the Bigg Boss house and even proposed marriage to.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle, Asim thanked fans for their love and support but requested them to not judge Himanshi. He also revealed that he was drawn to her because they were going through the “same negativity”.

The statement read, “I respect every one of you so I expect that you guys respect me also. My journey in the house was more challenging than the one and a half hour shown on TV. I connected with Himanshi because she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to go against the narrative together even if it was against the popular opinion. That’s why the mutual respect and admiration for each other.”

“I’m sorry if anybody has got by mine or her words due to some reasons. I will always be thankful to my fans for the respect and honour. Please judge me as much as you want for who I am but not by who I am with!!! Just be the much awesomeness you guys are…respect and love you all!” it added.

While many are shipping AsiManshi (as the couple is lovingly called), a few are unhappy with their relationship. When Himanshi went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim’s “connection”, some people felt that she was weakening his game.

After coming out, Himanshi slammed the people who were giving her and Asim unsolicited relationship advice. She tweeted, “I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life.”

I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life 😒 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim has introduced Himanshi to his parents, and the two have been spending a lot of quality time together. He has also been posting mushy Instagram posts for her.

