e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz on why he fell in love with Himanshi Khurana, asks fans not to judge her

Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz on why he fell in love with Himanshi Khurana, asks fans not to judge her

In a statement shared on Twitter, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz requested his fans not to judge Himanshi Khurana.

tv Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s romance was one of the most talked about things in Bigg Boss 13.
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s romance was one of the most talked about things in Bigg Boss 13.
         

Asim Riaz, the underdog of Bigg Boss 13, surprised everyone with his journey on the show and went on to finish second. He has also been making headlines for his romance with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana, whom he fell in love with inside the Bigg Boss house and even proposed marriage to.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle, Asim thanked fans for their love and support but requested them to not judge Himanshi. He also revealed that he was drawn to her because they were going through the “same negativity”.

The statement read, “I respect every one of you so I expect that you guys respect me also. My journey in the house was more challenging than the one and a half hour shown on TV. I connected with Himanshi because she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to go against the narrative together even if it was against the popular opinion. That’s why the mutual respect and admiration for each other.”

“I’m sorry if anybody has got by mine or her words due to some reasons. I will always be thankful to my fans for the respect and honour. Please judge me as much as you want for who I am but not by who I am with!!! Just be the much awesomeness you guys are…respect and love you all!” it added.

 

While many are shipping AsiManshi (as the couple is lovingly called), a few are unhappy with their relationship. When Himanshi went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim’s “connection”, some people felt that she was weakening his game.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla topped Twitter trends this season, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai 2nd and 3rd

After coming out, Himanshi slammed the people who were giving her and Asim unsolicited relationship advice. She tweeted, “I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life.”

 

Meanwhile, Asim has introduced Himanshi to his parents, and the two have been spending a lot of quality time together. He has also been posting mushy Instagram posts for her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Coronavirus reaches Chinese jails, sparks new fears of cluster cases
Coronavirus reaches Chinese jails, sparks new fears of cluster cases
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
INDvAUS, women’s WC live: Mandhana, Verma off to slow start
INDvAUS, women’s WC live: Mandhana, Verma off to slow start
Felino CB7R, the Canadian supercar, is a mean machine on the road
Felino CB7R, the Canadian supercar, is a mean machine on the road
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News