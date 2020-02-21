Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla topped Twitter trends this season, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai 2nd and 3rd

tv

Actor Sidharth Shukla was not the only most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss 13, but also the most tweeted-about personality from the recently concluded reality show.

According to Twitter India, Bigg Boss 13 was a hit on the digital platform. Compared to 41 million tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show’s finale (February 15). In fact, with these numbers, the season became the most talked about season of the reality show on Twitter.

Sidharth, who won the show, became the season’s most tweeted about contestant, with Asim Riaz in the second position. Ironically, Asim became the first runner of the show as well. TV actor Rashami Desai, who made it to the season’s top 5 finalists, was third in the list, followed by Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill.

Throughout the season, fans of “Bigg Boss” engaged in conversations on the service, sometime sharing their displeasure about the events of the house, sometimes coming forward to support their favourite housemate and sometimes cherishing bonds made inside house like the popular #Sidnaaz.

