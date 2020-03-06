e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Irish national suspected to have coronavirus, flees from Odisha hospital

Irish national suspected to have coronavirus, flees from Odisha hospital

The number of people infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has gone up to 30 in India as the government widened its watch for the illness to close to 30,000 and scaled its containment efforts.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 08:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical staff with protective clothing seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi on March 5, 2020.
Medical staff with protective clothing seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi on March 5, 2020.(HT Photo)
         

An Irish national, who is suspected to be infected with coronavirus, ran away from a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack late on Thursday, an official said on Friday.

The person was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in the city and kept in an isolation ward, its emergency official B Maharana said.

They have lodged a case against the patient at the local Mangalapur police station, he added.

A couple from Uttar Pradesh have also been put in the isolation ward of a government hospital in Cuttack over suspected coronavirus infection and another two were hospitalised over similar suspicions, officials had said on Wednesday.

The number of people infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has gone up to 30 in India as the government widened its watch for the illness to close to 30,000 and scaled its containment efforts.

Also read: Nine including four foreigners quarantined in Rajasthan

All but three – two in Jaipur and one in Hyderabad – out of the 27 are in hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR). These include the Delhi resident who was confirmed a patient on Monday, his relatives from Agra; a group of Italian tourists, and an Indian who worked as a driver for them.

The number of people sickened by the rapidly spreading virus was close to 97,000 on Thursday evening across the globe, with more than 3300 of these believed to have succumbed to the consequent illness.

The virus leads to cough, fever and, in serious cases, respiratory distress that can turn fatal.

Coronavirus started spreading in China last year in December and has spread alarmingly outside of the country with Iran, South Korea and Italy among the nations where the outbreak is now most serious.

tags
top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000
Veteran firefighters being missed as Parliament stuck in a deadlock
Veteran firefighters being missed as Parliament stuck in a deadlock
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
Yes Bank depositors in Mumbai rush to ATMs but unable to withdraw cash
Yes Bank depositors in Mumbai rush to ATMs but unable to withdraw cash
9,000 calls a day, tracking 4,500 travellers: Delhi steps up vigil
9,000 calls a day, tracking 4,500 travellers: Delhi steps up vigil
‘Even with all this...’: Woman uses drone to look for son’s body in Mexico fields
‘Even with all this...’: Woman uses drone to look for son’s body in Mexico fields
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news