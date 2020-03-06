Irish national suspected to have coronavirus, flees from Odisha hospital

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 08:46 IST

An Irish national, who is suspected to be infected with coronavirus, ran away from a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack late on Thursday, an official said on Friday.

The person was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in the city and kept in an isolation ward, its emergency official B Maharana said.

They have lodged a case against the patient at the local Mangalapur police station, he added.

A couple from Uttar Pradesh have also been put in the isolation ward of a government hospital in Cuttack over suspected coronavirus infection and another two were hospitalised over similar suspicions, officials had said on Wednesday.

The number of people infected with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has gone up to 30 in India as the government widened its watch for the illness to close to 30,000 and scaled its containment efforts.

All but three – two in Jaipur and one in Hyderabad – out of the 27 are in hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR). These include the Delhi resident who was confirmed a patient on Monday, his relatives from Agra; a group of Italian tourists, and an Indian who worked as a driver for them.

The number of people sickened by the rapidly spreading virus was close to 97,000 on Thursday evening across the globe, with more than 3300 of these believed to have succumbed to the consequent illness.

The virus leads to cough, fever and, in serious cases, respiratory distress that can turn fatal.

Coronavirus started spreading in China last year in December and has spread alarmingly outside of the country with Iran, South Korea and Italy among the nations where the outbreak is now most serious.