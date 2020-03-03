e-paper
Indian couple in cargo ship that went to Singapore screened at Paradip port

Port officials said thermal scanners have been installed at exit points apart from isolation wards to deal with cases of coronavirus.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
An Indian couple suspected to be affected by Coronavirus are being screened by a team of doctors at Paradip port today. (Representative Image)
An Indian couple suspected to be affected by Coronavirus are being screened by a team of doctors at Paradip port today. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
         

An Indian couple suspected to be affected by Coronavirus are being screened by a team of doctors at Paradip port today.

Paradip Port Trust chairman Rinkesh Roy said one of the crewmen of a cargo ship that arrived at Paradip on Sunday had showed symptoms of Coronavirus attack. “The ship had touched the harbours of Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan over a month, but none of the crewmembers had touched shores. On Monday, we were told about one of the crewmen showing symptoms of Coronavirus attack. His wife who is with him in the cargo ship, is also getting screened though she did not show any symptoms,” said Roy.

Port officials said thermal scanners have been installed at exit points apart from isolation wards to deal with cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, authorities at Biju Patnaik International Airport today announced that health screening of all people coming from foreign countries will be mandatory to test any presence of Coronavirus.

Till date 115 travellers who have returned from Corona-affected countries after January 15, have been identified by State health surveillance system and kept under home quarantine. So far 8 samples of suspected Coronavirus cases have been tested, but all turned out to be negative, said Dr Arghya Pradhan of state control room.

