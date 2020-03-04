e-paper
2 more persons hospitalised in Odisha with suspected coronavirus infection

One of the men had returned from Dubai recently while teh other had visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Two more persons in Odisha were hospitalised over suspected coronavirus infection.
Two more persons in Odisha were hospitalised over suspected coronavirus infection.(Representative photo/PTI)
         

A day after a couple from Uttar Pradesh was put in the isolation ward of a government hospital in Cuttack city over suspected coronavirus infection, two more persons in Odisha were hospitalised over similar suspicions, officials said Wednesday.

A youth of Sonepur district who returned from Dubai on February 27, was admitted to the special ward at VIMSAR medical college and hospital in Sambalpur after he complained of cold and fever.

Another person of Keonjhar who had recently visited Andaman and Nicobar islands was admitted to hospital as he too showed symptoms of the virus infection. Swab samples of both have been sent for testing to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

The total number of people testing positive for coronavirus in India rose to 28 on Wednesday.

Amidst the coronavirus scare, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner on Wednesday issued an advisory for workplaces to prevent infection. The advisory enlisted precautionary measures such as washing of hands and avoiding handshakes, hugging and maintaining a safe distance at workplaces.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has urged the Centre for creation of two coronavirus test facilities in the state.

