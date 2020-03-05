Coronavirus: Nine including four foreigners quarantined in Rajasthan

india

At least nine people, including four foreign tourists, who were suspected to have contracted coronavirus were quarantined in different parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, health department officials said.

A British couple and their Indian driver were quarantined at the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur on Thursday after they showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

One employee of a hotel in Jaisalmer where a group of Italian tourists had stayed has also been quarantined.

Two tourists, one from Sri Lanka and one from Malaysia were hospitalized.

In Alwar, three persons were kept in isolation at the government hospital after they showed symptoms of the virus.

Till now, an Italian couple have tested positive for coronavirus and are in the isolation ward at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur.

The couple was part of a group of 15 Italian tourists who travelled across six districts of Rajasthan from February 21 to 28.

Meanwhile, six Ramada Hotel staff has tested negative for coronavirus, said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department.

The Italian tourists had stayed in the Ramada Hotel in Jaipur. After the couple tested positive, blood samples of the staff were taken for testing. The reports of staff at hotels in Jhunjhunu, Bikaner and Udaipur have also tested negative.

Singh said the health department has made a list of 215 people with whom the Italian tourists came in contact during their week-long sojourn through six districts of Rajasthan. These people are being screened and samples are being taken, he said.

Singh said so far 247 samples have been received of which 239 have been tested and 8 are under process. Only 2 have tested positive so far.

Jodhpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Balwant Manda said the British couple had reached Jodhpur from Jaipur by taxi on Wednesday night and were checking into a hotel. The hotel staff informed the health department officials who screened the couple and the driver.

Dr Manda said the couple had cold and cough and they along with the driver were put in the isolation ward in the hospital. “Their blood samples were taken last night and sent to Jaipur and the report will be in soon.”

Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Tanwar said , “Two foreigners have been found in Kota of whom 1 tourist of Malaysia has been admitted in the Government Hospital of Kota today for screening.”

“Presently, we cannot call the foreign tourists as Coronavirus suspects. We have admitted them for screening,” he said. Samples of tourists were taken and sent to Jaipur, he said.

In Alwar, three locals who had returned from Nepal and Saudi Arabia have been kept under observation after symptoms of the virus were noticed.

Alwar CMHO said two of the men had returned from Nepal while one had returned from Saudi Arabia one day back. They had gone to the government hospital on Thursday morning for a check-up and were kept under observation by the hospital.

However, the three men gave doctors the slip in the afternoon and went home. Later, health department officials went along with police and convinced the men to return. They were then kept in the isolation ward of the government hospital.

Jaisalmer CMHO Dr BK Barupal said an employee of the hotel where a group of Italian tourists had stayed had cold and cough and he has been put in the isolation ward at the government hospital. “His blood sample has been sent to Jaipur and the report is expected on Thursday,” he said.

Health department officials on Thursday carried out door to door surveys to identify any potential coronavirus patients in a 3 km radius of tourist spots at Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Udaipur and Jaipur which were visited by the Italian tourists who have contracted the coronavirus.

The health department has already screened the staff and sanitized the rooms at the hotels where the tourists stayed.

The health department officials carried out door to door surveys in the places the tourists visited to identify any potential coronavirus patients and also asked people to be vigilant and report to the department if they showed any symptoms.

Jaisalmer CMHO Dr Barupal said the Gadisar Lake, Fort and Katuwa Haveli which the tourists visited have been disinfected and people who came in contact with the tourists are being screened.

Udaipur collector Anandi said the administration was screening people within a 3 km radius of the tourist spots visited by the Italians. She said the health officials were carrying out IEC activities and telling people to contact the health department in case they had any symptoms of the virus.

In Bikaner too, the health department officials carried out fogging at the Junagadh Fort and the Chhatris which the tourists visited. Teams carried out surveys within a 3 km radius of the tourist spots and asked people to be vigilant and report any symptoms.