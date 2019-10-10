News updates from Hindustan Times: J&K administration to release 3 politicians from detention and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:24 IST

Kashmir opens for tourists today, two months after travel ban

Jammu and Kashmir will open for tourists from Thursday two months after an advisory was issued asking tourists to leave the Valley due to “terror threat”. The decision was taken by the governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday. Read more.

Jammu and Kashmir admin to release three politicians from detention today

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will release three politicians detained since August 5 after the Centre abrogated special status granted to the state under the Constitution, officials said on Wednesday night. Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone will be released on various grounds which includes signing of a bond, they said, explaining the reasons for ending of their detention. Read more

Why western Maharashtra is crucial this poll season | Opinion

What eventually happens in the Maharashtra assembly election will depend a lot on the political outcome in 58 assembly constituencies (ACs) in the sub-region of Western Maharashtra. This region has traditionally been a Congress bastion and shifted towards Sharad Pawar when he formed the NCP in 1999. This dominance came under severe challenge in the 2014 elections. Read more

Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream

Six months after her entry into mainstream politics, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid announced her decision to quit ‘electoral mainstream’ in protest against Centre’s “current actions” in Kashmir, saying she cannot be a “party to legitimising the brutal suppression of people”. Read more

Virat Kohli all set to surpass Sourav Ganguly, join MS Dhoni in exclusive Test list

Skipper Virat Kohli is all set to add a new feather into his already illustrious cap in the second test against South Africa in Pune on Thursday. What is the record? Read more

The Sky Is Pink celeb review: Priyanka Chopra’s film is beautiful, say Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comeback film The Sky Is Pink was screened for the media and celebs from the industry on Wednesday in Mumbai. As expected, the film got glowing reactions and reviews, which were shared on social media after the screening. For who said what, read more

Saudi Arabia rules women can join armed forces

Saudi Arabia has announced it will allow women in the ultra-conservative kingdom to serve in the armed forces as it embarks on a broad programme of economic and social reforms. Read more

