Saudi Arabia rules women can join armed forces

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has approved a handful of reforms aimed at widening women’s rights, including allowing them to drive and to travel abroad without consent from a male “guardian”.

world Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Riyadh
The move to allow women in Saudi Arabia to serve in the armed forces is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom.
The move to allow women in Saudi Arabia to serve in the armed forces is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom. (Bloomberg File Photo)
         

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday it will allow women in the ultra-conservative kingdom to serve in the armed forces as it embarks on a broad programme of economic and social reforms.

The move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom, even as rights groups accuse Riyadh of cracking down on women activists.

“Another step to empowerment,” the foreign ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that women would be able to serve as private first class, corporal or sergeant.

Last year, Saudi Arabia authorised women to join its security forces.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has approved a handful of reforms aimed at widening women’s rights, including allowing them to drive and to travel abroad without consent from a male “guardian”.

But he has at the same time overseen the arrest of several prominent women’s rights campaigners, including activist Loujain al-Hathloul.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, is pushing to improve its image and attract tourists as part of a plan to diversify its economy away from oil.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 08:06 IST

Kashmir opens for tourists today, two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 07:50 IST
Why western Maharashtra is crucial this poll season
Oct 10, 2019 06:37 IST
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Oct 10, 2019 05:27 IST
Oppn slams UP govt over killing of 28-year-old, demands probe
Oct 10, 2019 05:03 IST
No location data on Sengar, Apple tells Delhi court
Oct 10, 2019 04:04 IST
Man kills 2 at Germany synagogue, livestreams shooting for 35 minutes
Oct 10, 2019 08:09 IST
Sedition case against celebrities closed, petitioner to be booked
Oct 10, 2019 07:06 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 07:32 IST
