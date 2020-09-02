News updates from Hindustan Times: Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:58 IST

Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against five operatives of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), including a Kashmiri couple - Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh for allegedly conspiring to utilize the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests to instigate Muslims against the Indian government and planning to indulge in arson to provoke riots. Read more.

Hoping for peaceful resolution of India-China border dispute, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between India and China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. “More missile tests were done in China last year than all western nations combined. If you’re going to be serious, you’ve to use those in a way that is consistent with how nations undertake obligation under nuclear proliferation treaties,” Pompeo said while addressing a press conference at the State Department. Read more.

India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG

India on Wednesday banned more than 100 mobile applications including the hugely popular mobile gaming app PUBG, after banning 59 Chinese apps in the first round earlier this year. The apps were banned citing concerns of data security after fresh tensions between India and China in the border area in eastern Ladakh. Read more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says sister got SSR a prescription for anxiety medication, legally



Slamming ‘malicious’ campaigns by certain TV channels to project actor Sushant Singh Rajput as mentally unstable, his father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has said that the family was not aware of any such psychological issues. Vikas Singh addressed leaked chat messages that seemed to suggest that the family was aware of Sushant’s alleged depression, and even took it upon themselves to find medication for him. Read more.

Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Metro trains will resume services in a graded manner and metros having more than one line should open different lines starting from September 7 onwards in a staggered manner so that all corridors become operational by September 12, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Wednesday for restarting Metro services under the Unlock 4 guidelines. Read more.

East Bengal finally get an investor, all set to play ISL 7

With help from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, East Bengal landed an investor thereby removing the biggest hurdle in the 100-year-old club’s path to play in the Indian Super League (ISL), India’s top football league. ISL is expected to start in November behind closed-doors in Goa. Read more.

Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority

A major step has been taken in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority has approved the map of the proposed Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had submitted the layout of the Ram temple to Ayodhya Development Authority for approval. Watch video.