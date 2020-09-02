Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer responds to prescription chats, says family never said SSR was suffering from depression

bollywood

Slamming ‘malicious’ campaigns by certain TV channels to project actor Sushant Singh Rajput as mentally unstable, his father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has said that the family was not aware of any such psychological issues. Vikas Singh addressed leaked chat messages that seemed to suggest that the family was aware of Sushant’s alleged depression, and even took it upon themselves to find medication for him.

“The family only knew that he was prone to ‘ghabrahat’,” Vikas Singh said in a press conference on Wednesday, stressing that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was behind whatever psychological problems that the actor might have had. “The family never accepted that he was suffering depression. His mental health deteriorated after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life,” he said.

Commenting on leaked WhatsApp conversations that suggested that Sushant’s sisters were familiar with his psychological problems, and arranged for him to get medicines on June 8, he said, “This medicine is for anxiety. Check with any psychiatrist. Anxiety is mentioned in the FIR.”

Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, had previously told The Quint that it was illegal for Sushant’s sisters to have gotten him a prescription without an in-person consultation with a doctor.

Commenting on Rhea’s recent claims that Sushant had told her about having a depressive episode in 2013, Vikas Singh said that it might have been a ‘chhota mota (small) incident’, but that doesn’t prove that the actor was suffering from depression.

He added, “Sushant had no life insurance policy. It is an effort to spread false news. If this doesn’t stop after today, we will take legal action against the channels that run these stories.” He also added, “No film, no TV series, no book can be made without the written approval of Sushant’s family. The family has decided that if anyone wants to pursue such projects even after today, then they will be given legal notices.”

Sushant died on June 14. The case is being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

