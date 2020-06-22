News updates from Hindustan Times: KCR appoints Col Santosh’s wife as govt officer and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

KCR appoints Col Santosh Babu’s wife as govt officer, hands over Rs 5 crore to kin

Stating that the Telangana government would extend all support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who died in the clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh last week, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday offered a letter of appointment to the slain Colonel’s wife Santoshi as a Group-I officer.

Maharashtra govt puts on hold MoUs worth Rs 5,020 crore signed with Chinese firms

Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai on Monday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi – a three-party coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress (NCP) and the Congress – has decided to temporarily put on hold the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 5,020 crore recently signed with three Chinese companies.

Rahul Gandhi asks why is China praising PM Modi amid border conflict

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been stepping up his attack on the Modi government since 20 Indian soldiers died in a deadly clash against the Chinese troops in Ladakh. On Monday, he wanted to know why is China busy praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid tension in bilateral ties and fight over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan area.

Nasser Hussain explains how Rohit Sharma can excel as a Test opener

Rohit Sharma’s return to Test cricket as an opener was one of the biggest success stories in Indian cricket in 2019. Rohit has been a force to reckon with in limited overs cricket but his Test career has been a stop and start one. Former England captain Nasser Hussain, known for his sharp analysis as a cricket pundit, said that Rohit Sharma is suited for the job.

Wasp Network movie review: Netflix’s Star-studded spy thriller lacks the sting

The anti-American sentiment in Wasp Network isn’t hard to detect, even without the film spelling it out in opening title cards, but the inelegant storytelling certainly makes one wonder where the spy movie’s allegiances lie. It is the second time this month that actor Edgar Ramirez has been let down by a director named Olivier, in a Netflix film.

‘Told me I’m not an A-lister’: Kangana Ranaut calls out Vogue

Kangana Ranaut, who is known not to mince any words, has now called out well known Bollywood stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also the Fashion Director at Vogue India, for banning Kangana from working with the magazine and still continuing to use her pictures to “promote themselves”.

Rescuers were called to help this stray. It left even them surprised

Rescuers, who’re called in case someone spots a stray and doesn’t know how to help it, often get strange calls about exotic animals. However, this call left even the rescue team confused. A tweet details the account and it’s quite surprising.

‘Sino-India ties will deteriorate further’: Ex-envoy to China on Galwan faceoff

Following the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the relationship between the two countries will deteriorate further, says Gautam Bambawale, India’s former ambassador to China. Speaking exclusively to HT”s senior editor Aditi Prasad, he however added that all channels of negotiations must remain open.

Watch the full interview for more.