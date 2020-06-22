Rahul Gandhi asks why is China praising PM Modi amid border conflict

india

A tweet a day, or sometimes two, is how Rahul Gandhi has been stepping up his attack on the Modi government since 20 Indian soldiers died in a deadly clash against the Chinese troops in Ladakh.

On Monday, the Congress leader wanted to know why is China busy praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid tension in bilateral ties and fight over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan area.

“China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?” asked Gandhi, tagging a news report detailing how Chinese social media welcomed the PM’s comments on the border meet at Friday’s all-party meet.

At the meeting called to discuss the border situation with China, the PM categorically pointed out that “neither has anyone entered Indian territory, nor is anyone present in Indian territory currently, and nor is any Indian post captured”. This led to howls of protest from the opposition seeking an explanation as to how the soldiers died on June 15.

A day later, on Saturday, in a clarification, the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi’s remarks had focused on the June 15 face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan that led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

“The Prime Minister’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces,” the statement said.

Rahul Gandhi shared The Hindu’s report which, in turn, quoted China’s state-run Global Times report quoting PM’s no one has entered Indian territory comment. The same comment, the paper noted, was then picked up by other outlets and shared on social media as well.

Quoting a Chinese military expert, the paper said: “The PM’s comments on the armed forces being allowed to take necessary steps was “a show of strength for domestic audiences to appease the Indian masses and boost the Indian troops’ morale”.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi emerged as one of the top trends on Twitter when he, in a post, said “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi”.

The apparent reference was to Indian territory being ceded to the Chinese.

A top retired army commander, who didn’t want to be identified, told HT that China had already achieved what it set out to achieve – gaining control over Galwan Valley and the strategic feature Finger 4 near Pangong Tso where a significant Chinese build up has taken place over the last six weeks.

The government, however, denies any such claim.