KCR appoints Col Santosh's wife as govt officer, hands over Rs 5 crore, plot to kin

KCR appoints Col Santosh’s wife as govt officer, hands over Rs 5 crore, plot to kin

The minister also announced installation of Colonel Santosh Babu’s bronze statue in the district court crossroads in Suryapet town. The road is likely to be named as Colonel Santosh Marg.

india Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:35 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao handing over a cheque for Rs 5 crore and an appointment letter as Group-1 officer to Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu at Suryapet on Monday.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao handing over a cheque for Rs 5 crore and an appointment letter as Group-1 officer to Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu at Suryapet on Monday.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Stating that the Telangana government would extend all support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who died in the clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh last week, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday offered a letter of appointment to the slain Colonel’s wife Santoshi as a Group-I officer.

The chief minister called on Santosh Babu’s parents –B Upender and Manjula, Santosh Babu’s wife and children, Abhigna and Anirudh Teja – at their residence in Suryapet town and consoled them. He spent about an hour with the Colonel’s family.

Though the appointment letter did not mention the designation and posting, state minister for power G Jagadish Reddy, who also hails from Suryapet, told reporters later, that Santoshi, would be given a posting in whatever department she would feel comfortable.

The minister also announced installation of Colonel Santosh Babu’s bronze statue in the district court crossroads in Suryapet town. The road is likely to be named as Colonel Santosh Marg.

The chief minister handed over a cheque of Rs 4 crore to Santoshi and Rs 1 crore to the slain Colonel’s parents, as promised. He also handed over documents allotting 711 square yards of a site at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad to Santoshi.

After paying floral tribute to Col Santosh’s portrait, KCR spoke to his family and praised his immense sacrifice for the protection of the country. He assured that the state government would stand by Col Santosh’s family at all times. The family members could contact him whenever they needed anything from the government, he said.

He directed that minister Jagadish Reddy would be available for any requirement of the family.

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar and several TRS leaders accompanied the chief minister to Col Santosh’s residence at Suryapet.

