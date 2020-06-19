KCR announces Rs 5 crore for Col Santosh’s family, Rs 10 lakh each for kin of 19 soldiers

india

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:19 IST

In an unprecedented gesture, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 crore to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu, the commander of the 16th Bihar regiment, who was killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh, on Monday night.

The chief minister also announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of 19 soldiers who died in the clashes along with Santosh.

KCR made this announcement while speaking at the all-party meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops. “The state government will also provide a residential plot to his family and Group-I job to the officer’s wife Santoshi,” he said.

KCR said he would soon visit the family members of Col Santosh Babu and present the cheque personally on behalf of the state government.

With regard to the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the other 19 soldiers, he said the amount would be handed over to the bereaved families through the Union Defence Ministry.

The chief minister said the state government would extend complete support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu in future. He felt that the entire nation should stand united and extend support to the families of the soldiers who were guarding the borders.

“We must display the symbol of unity and send a strong signal that the nation is with the brave soldiers and their families. Our actions will instill confidence among the armed forces personnel and their families,” he said.

The chief minister said while the Central government will provide necessary support to the families of the martyrs, the states too should take responsibility and join hands to extend support.

He emphasised the need for the states to provide monetary and other support to the bereaved families by reducing their expenditures even during the Covid-19 crisis.

The chief minister said India should not take any hasty decisions with regard to skirmishes with China on border issues, while, at the same time, not compromising on the national interests. “We need to adopt short-term and long-term strategies to counter China. In this regard, we all stand by the Central government,” he said.

Stating that what we need at present is not Rajneeti (politicking) but Ranneeti (war strategy), KCR said China was not able to tolerate India growing as a stable democracy and an economic superpower. “In order to overcome its internal crisis, China is trying to create a war-like situation on the borders to divert their people’s attention,” he opined.

KCR, however, opposed the clamour for stopping of all imports from China. “It will be a hasty decision. First, let us start indigenously producing the goods that we are importing from China and make them affordable. Then we can think of banning imports,” he advised.