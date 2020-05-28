News updates from Hindustan Times: Kolkata airport welcomes passengers as flight services resume in Bengal and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Kolkata airport welcomes passengers as flight services resume in Bengal after 2 months
Domestic flight operations to and from West Bengal resumed from Thursday after a gap of two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The Kolkata airport tweeted that 122 passengers from Delhi arrived in the city after two months.
Home guards, nurses test positive at Covid-19 hotspots in Odisha
Two personnel of the home guards in Odisha's Covid-19 epicentre of Ganjam district and two nurses working in a Covid-19 hospital of Balasore district, another epcientre, tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Wednesday.
Extradition of Huawei’s CFO to US may deter Canada-China relations
Ties between Canada and China could be headed towards further trouble as a judge in Vancouver cleared the way for continuing extradition proceedings against a senior executive of Huawei.
Fate of World T20, IPL could be decided today
The International Cricket Council (ICC) could decide on the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup at its board meeting on Thursday. The World T20 is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15.
Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Do I really need periods?
It's one of those days. You are on a period –and it is heavy and painful. You don't feel like going for work. But you have an important meeting and cannot possibly miss it. You drag yourself out of bed, down a few pain killers and rush to work.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Display A1 with 23.8-inch screen size launched in China: Here’s the price and specifications
Xiaomi seems to be in a product launch spree these days. A few days ago it introduced an 18W dual-port charger, screwdriver kit, Redmi Smart TV and new Redmi laptops in China. Now, it has launched the Redmi Display A1 in its home country.
UGC asks Universities and colleges not to compel students into paying fees immediately
Higher education sector regulator UGC has asked universities and colleges to not compel students into paying fees immediately and look into individual cases sympathetically.
Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex Sussanne Khan and their sons at his stunning sea-facing home. See inside pics, video
Hrithik Roshan, whose chock-a-block calendar rarely allows him to spend months at a time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, is using the lockdown to spend quality time with them.
Watch| India-Nepal tussle: Oli govt forced to defer new map claiming Indian territory