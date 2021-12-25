News updates from Hindustan Times: Kolkata Metro to run 10 more services from today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kolkata Metro to run 10 more services from today. Check timings here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beginning December 25 – Christmas Day – the Kolkata Metro will be running ten additional services every Saturday. With this, as many as 230 daily services—115 up and 115 down services—will be provided to commuters instead of the current 220, reports have said. Read more

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: PM Modi, others remember former PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the latter's 97th birth anniversary. “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. Read more

'That is my biggest worry': Ex-IND opener highlights India's major concern in SA Tests; 'It becomes difficult to win'

Team India will return to action in Tests on December 26 when the side takes on South Africa in a three-match series. The series marks the return of most of the first-choice Test players who were either injured or rested for the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand. Read more

Priyanka Chopra defends length of her role in The Matrix Resurrections: ‘Small mentality to think that way’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra, who plays the adult version of the exile program Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, defended the length of her role in the film. She said that thinking of characters only in terms of lead roles is ‘myopic’ vision. Read more

Glowing Ankita Lokhande's Marathi bride look with Vicky Jain in new pics wins hearts: Here's what the actor wore

Actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony, attended by their family and friends, a few weeks ago. The pictures from their marriage ceremonies won hearts all over the internet. Read more

Multiple states reimpose restrictions as Omicron cases surge on X-mas weekend

Amid rising cases of Omicron, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were among several states which have imposed tougher restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Watch more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON