Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: PM Modi, others remember former PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the latter's 97th birth anniversary. “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians,” tweeted PM Modi on one of his predecessors in the nation's top office.

आदरणीय अटल जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।



Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed.



His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah, too, paid tribute to the veteran leader, as he greeted the country on Good Governance Day. “As Prime Minister, Atal Ji, through various visionary decisions, laid the foundation of a strong India. He also turned into reality, his vision of good governance in the country,” a rough translation of Shah's tweet, which was posted in Hindi, read.

अपने प्रधानमंत्री के कार्यकाल में अटलजी ने कई दूरदर्शी निर्णय लेकर एक मजबूत भारत की नींव रखी और साथ ही देश में सुशासन की कल्पना को चरितार्थ करके दिखाया।



मोदी सरकार हर वर्ष अटलजी के योगदानों का स्मरण कर बड़ी उत्साह से ‘सुशासन दिवस’ मनाती है।



सभी को सुशासन दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021

Since 2014, when the Modi government first came to power, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary has been celebrated annually as Good Governance Day.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh also posted in memory of the stalwart, describing him as a ‘great nationalist,’ ‘eminent orator,’ ‘wonderful poet,’ ‘able administrator’ and a ‘remarkable reformist.’

I bow to Atalji on his jayanti. He was a great nationalist who distinguished himself as an eminent orator, wonderful poet, able administrator and a remarkable reformist.



Atalji’s tremendous contribution to India’s public life will never be forgotten.



अटलजी को सादर नमन! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021

Born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee co-founded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. He was the Prime Minister across three terms: for 16 days in 1996, 1998-1999, and, finally, for full five years from 1999-2004. He was accorded the Bharat Ratna in 2015, and breathed his last on August 16, 2018.