'That is my biggest worry': Ex-IND opener highlights India's major concern in SA Tests; 'It becomes difficult to win'

Team India will return to action in Tests on December 26 when the side takes on South Africa in a three-match series. The series marks the return of most of the first-choice Test players who were either injured or rested for the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and many consider the upcoming tour as the team's ‘final frontier’ in this regard.

The side has enjoyed a terrific away run this year in the longest format, winning the Test series in Australia before gaining a 2-1 lead in the five-match rubber against England. Virat Kohli and co. would be aiming to continue on the run but former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has highlighted a cause of worry for the side ahead of the first Test.

Chopra previewed India's opening game in Centurion and pointed out certain issues in the side which could be a cause of worry for the team management.

“Opening didn't work out very well. If openers don't do well, the team doesn't do well. We did well in England because Rahul and Rohit were consistent; here, we don't have that, which could be a problem,” the former Indian batter said on his official YouTube account.

“Now, Mayank will open with Rahul. Both started their India journey in the Boxing Day Tests and now they're back. In between, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Prithvi Shaw all opened for the side. So it's phenomenal how the world changes, really.”

Chopra further pointed out that India's batting struggles are his “biggest worry,” adding that the middle-order needs to produce consistent performances. The trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane has been largely inconsistent in Tests this year.

“Last time (in South Africa), our highest run-scorer was Virat Kohli. He scored 286 runs at an average of 47. But there was no one else who scored runs and that was the main issue. If you don't bat four or five sessions, it becomes difficult to win. Last time, India couldn't even play three properly,” said Chopra.

"Among bowlers, Philander was the top wicket-taker alongside Shami and Rabada. Bumrah had his debut series and returned with 14 wickets. The key performers are still there; in fact, we also have Siraj in the team now.

“India played good in Australia and England. But we are struggling in batting which is my biggest worry. We don't have Axar or Jadeja (in lower-middle order) or Rohit (in opening order). Rahane doesn't have the form and Pujara hasn't been consistent as well,” said the former India batter.