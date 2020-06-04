News updates from Hindustan Times: Large number of shark teeth found at Rajasthan’s fossil site and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 04, 2020

Large number of shark teeth found at Rajasthan’s fossil site

A large number of shark teeth have been found at a new fossil site in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, the study of which has provided valuable insight about the environmental changes in the region from warm, humid, coastal conditions to the present-day dry and desert-like climatic condition. Read more

Cyclone Nisarga: Death toll in Pune climbs to 3 as govt measures damage

The death toll due to Cyclone Nisarga which hit the district on Wednesday, climbed to three with the death of Narayan Nawale (38), a resident of Khed, who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, according to an official from the District Disaster Management Committee. Read more

Bengal rolls out red carpet for central team for cyclone damage assessment

More than a month after locking horns with the Centre over the visit of inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to inspect its Covid-19 management, the Bengal government in a role reversal has now has called another such team on a three-day visit to assess the losses due to cyclone Amphan as “state guests” and “VIPs”. Read more

Experts back WHO’s decision to resume clinical trial of HCQ for Covid-19 treatment

Terming WHO’s decision to resume testing of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 in its global clinical trial “a step in the right direction”, experts said any “positive outcome” of the exercise will be in the larger interest of the people globally. Read more

VVS Laxman talks about the player who ‘triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling’

When it came to Indian bowling, the opposing batsmen usually feared the spinners instead of the pacers. Spin bowling has always been India’s strength in the past 20-30 years. Read more

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Fresh exam date likely to be announced tomorrow

Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, is expected to release the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 tomorrow on its official website. The commission earlier had scheduled to release the revised dates for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20. Read more

Google explains why it removed Mitron, Remove China Apps from Play Store

Google this week removed the apps ‘Mitron’ and ‘Remove China Apps’ from its Play Store. Both apps gained heavy traction in India within just a few days. Google has now responded explaining its reason behind removing these apps. Read more

RIP Basu Chatterjee: Master storyteller who made the common man his hero

The 1970s were perhaps the heyday of star power in Hindi films. In the era of the ‘angry young man’, two directors, namely Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee, made the ‘middle-class’ the centre piece of their stories. Read more

Maggi Pani Puri dish angers tweeple. ‘Looks like a scene from a horror movie,’ says a Twitter user

The past few months have witnessed some non-cooks turning into full-fledged home chefs. But among these, there were also a few who decided traditional recipes weren’t for them and fusion food was the way to go forward. Read more

‘I won’t stand for racism’: Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to George Floyd, old anti-racism PSA resurfaces

The death of George Floyd, the African American who was brutally killed in Minneapolis by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, has sparked global outrage and protests, with people taking to the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept