Cyclone Nisarga: Death toll in Pune climbs to 3 as govt measures damage

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:54 IST

The death toll due to Cyclone Nisarga which hit the district on Wednesday, climbed to three with the death of Narayan Nawale (38), a resident of Khed, who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, according to an official from the District Disaster Management Committee.

His mother, Manjabai Nawale (68), died on Wednesday after a wall and a portion of the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rainfall in the area. Narayan Nawale was injured at the same time.

Nawale and his family belong to Vahagaon village in Khed tehsil.

The district collector said that as many as 140 houses were damaged due to heavy rains and gusty winds. Besides the Nawales, Prakash Mokar (52), of Mokarwadi in Haveli tehsil, died after sustaining critical injuries while holding onto the tin roof of his house.

The IMD in its assessment stated that conditions are likely to become favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest including east central Bay of Bengal; entire Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of West central Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days.

IMD Director Anupam Kashyapi said, “The impact of the cyclone has weakened but remnants of it are still there. Some rainfall and other associated climatic happenings will take place as the cyclone is still receding.”

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that the process of providing relief to the affected people had started and the total damage to crops, hamlets and residents is being assessed by a team of district collectorate officials.

Heavy rains threw life out of gear on Thursday after Cyclone Nisarga passed through a distance of just 50 km from the Pune District leading to various consequences. Six flights were diverted and one was cancelled at Pune’s Lohegaon Airport following the severe weather conditions.