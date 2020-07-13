News updates from Hindustan Times: Madhya Pradesh CM distributes portfolios, Scindia loyalists in charge of key ministries and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:00 IST

MP cabinet: CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministries

Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed portfolios on Monday morning among 28 new ministers, who were inducted in the cabinet on July 2, CM secretariat officials said. Read more

BJP’s Bengal poll campaign film enacts rape scene, police report sought

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Kolkata Police on a short poll campaign film made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showing theatrical enactment of an alleged rape. Read more

Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with the erstwhile Travancore Royal family for the administration and control of the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala. Read more

Russian varsity claims successful trials of world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. Here’s how it was tested on volunteers

A Russian university has claimed the clinical trials of the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on volunteers have been completed successfully. Read more

Sourav Ganguly had Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble: Former India skipper compares MS Dhoni’s Test captaincy with Dada

When talking about making a mark in Test cricket in home conditions, India captain Sourav Ganguly’s name always comes to mind. The 2001 Test series win over Australia under Ganguly’s captaincy was an era-defining moment for Indian team. Read more

Samsung launches the SpaceMax Family Hub in India for ₹2,19,900

Samsung has added to their Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio in India with the launch of the connected SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator today. The SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator comes with features that automate meal planning, lets you see inside the refrigerator from anywhere and connects with other smart appliances at your home including smartphones. Read more

Hogwarts-inspired makeover: Ulta Beauty is bringing a Harry Potter makeup collection for Potterheads soon

Beauty brand Ulta Beauty announced the launch of a Harry Potter-themed makeup collection that includes Hogwarts-house themed eye-shadow palettes, brushes, and various lip products. Read more

Insect or flower? Oddly beautiful Orchid Mantis leaves netizens baffled. Watch

The Internet is full of videos of strange, mysterious, enigmatic and beautiful creatures and it seems the list remains unending. One such clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda is an addition to that treasure trove. Read more

Watch: At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on naval ship in San Diego