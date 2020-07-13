MP cabinet: CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministries

india

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:55 IST

Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed portfolios on Monday morning among 28 new ministers, who were inducted in the cabinet on July 2, CM secretariat officials said.

Earlier, the first Cabinet expansion had taken place on April 21 amid the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and about a month after Chouhan assumed office for a fourth term.

Five ministers were inducted in the first cabinet expansion.

The current strength of the Chouhan cabinet is 34, including the CM, and one ministerial berth is still lying vacant.

The CM holds the following portfolios -- general administration department, public relations, Narmada valley development, aviation, and all other departments not given to any other minister.

Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, a loyalist of Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, has been allocated the public health and family welfare portfolio amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Narottam Mishra is MP home minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia gets sports. Check full list

State home minister Narottam Mishra, who was holding the public health and family welfare portfolio to date, has made way for Dr. Chaudhary, the erstwhile school education minister in the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Mishra retains home and has also been given additional charges, including jail, parliamentary affairs, law, and legislative affairs.

Gopal Bhargava is the new public works department (PWD) minister. He has also been given the additional charge for cottage and village industries (gramodyog).

Bhargava, who belongs to MP’s Bundelkhand region is a veteran BJP minister, having held rural development and panchayat raj portfolios in earlier Chouhan’s tenure as the CM.

Tulsiram Silavat, a Scindia loyalist, who is among the five ministers inducted in the first expansion on April 21, has retained the water resources department and was also given fisheries as an additional charge.

Another Scindia loyalist, Govind Singh Rajput, is the new revenue and transport minister, the same portfolio he had held in the Kamal Nath cabinet.

In the first cabinet expansion, he was given food and civil supplies.

Imrati Devi has been given the women and child development department, which she had held in the earlier Congress government.

Similarly, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, who was the labour minister in the then Kamal Nath government, has been allocated rural development and panchayat raj.

Pradyumn Singh Tomar, the former food and civil supplies minister in the Congress government, has been given the energy portfolio.

Devi, Sisodia, and Tomar are known to be Scindia loyalists.

Besides Mishra and Bhargava, Jagdish Devda is the other senior BJP leader, who has been named the new finance minister. He has also been given the additional charge of commercial tax, planning, economic affairs, and statistics.

Vijay Shah has got the forest department portfolio.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been given the charge of sports and youth welfare, technical education, skill development, and employment ministries.

Bhupendra Singh, who was the home minister in the previous Chouhan cabinet prior to 2018 assembly elections, is the new urban development and housing minister.

Bisahu Lal Singh, a senior lawmaker and among the 22 ex-lawmakers, who had resigned from the MP Assembly in March as rebel Congress legislatures to pave the way for the formation of the Chouhan-led BJP government, has been allocated the food and civil supplies and consumer protection portfolios.

He had been a minister in the then Digvijaya Singh-led government as well.

Minister for tribal and scheduled caste welfare Meena Singh and minister for farmers’ welfare and agriculture development Kamal Patel, who were inducted into the Cabinet on April 21, have retained their portfolios.

Other ministers and their departments include Aindal Singh Kansana (public health engineering, PHE); Brijendra Pratap Singh (mineral resources and labour); Vishwas Sarang (medical education and Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation); Prem Singh Patel (animal husbandry and social justice); Omprakash Saklecha (micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and science and technology); Usha Thakur (tourism, culture, and Adhyatm); Arvind Bhadoria (co-operative and public service management); Mohan Yadav (higher education); Hardeep Singh Dang (new and renewable energy and environment); and Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon (industrial policy and investment promotion).

The ministers of state and their departments include Bharat Singh Kushwah, horticulture and food processing (independent charge) and Narmada valley development; Indar Singh Parmar, school education (independent charge) and general administration; Ramkhelavan Patel- backward class and minority welfare and de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic caste welfare (independent charge) and panchayat and rural development; Ram Kishore Kanware, Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) (independent charge) and water resources; Brijendra Singh Yadav, PHE; Girraj Dandotia, farmers’ welfare and agriculture development, Suresh Dhakad PWD; and OPS Bhadauria, urban administration, and development.