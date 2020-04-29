News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000 and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:27 IST

Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400, total cases inch towards 10,000

Maharashtra, which tops the list of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases and fatalities in the country, crossed 400 deaths related to the pandemic on Tuesday. The last 100 Covid-19 related deaths in the state were reported over the past four days, including 31 on Tuesday alone.

‘Sensationalising facts’: Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying the list of wilful defaulters released by the Reserve Bank of India was not presented in Parliament because it contained friends of the ruling party.

Over 2 lakh H-1B workers could lose their right to be in US by June

Manasi Vasavada has less than three weeks left before she loses her legal right to be in the country. The dental practice in Passaic County, New Jersey, where Vasavada, 31, has worked for almost two years closed its doors in mid-March due to Covid-19. She has been on an unpaid leave of absence ever since.

‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin Tendulkar ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne

The rivalry between Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar has been a constant feature of India-Australia matches in the 1990s and 2000s with both legendary cricketers trying to outwit each other.

Facebook profiles of over 267 million users sold on dark web, hacking forums

Facebook profiles of over 267 million users were sold on the dark web and hacker forums for $623 (Rs 47,900 approx). These Facebook profiles don't include passwords but contain details like email addresses, phone numbers, personal details and more.

Irrfan Khan, the commoner Khan who became a star

Irrfan Khan fought and fought, but on April 29, he died in the presence of his family in Mumbai, having battled cancer for two years, leaving behind a legacy that will be celebrated for generations.

International Dance Day 2020: The importance of dance during these times

As I write this, Lykke Li sings in my background "Having troubles telling how I feel, But I can dance, dance, dance! Couldn't possibly tell you how I mean, But I can dance, dance, dance."

CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that there has been no change in decision of the board regarding the holding of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The board further said that its decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 remains the same.

Donald Trump rebukes reporter over covid testing query: ‘Are you going to apologize…?’

US President Donald Trump rebuked a Yahoo reporter over US testing rate. Hunter Walker raised a comparison between US testing rate and that of South Korea. Walker later tweeted that he had misread a chart and was sorry about it.