‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin Tendulkar ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne

cricket

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:47 IST

The rivalry between Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar has been a constant feature of India-Australia matches in the 1990s and 2000s with both legendary cricketers trying to outwit each other. Sachin got the better of Warne in most of their encounters and former Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee revealed how Warne reacted to the setbacks.

“The way Sachin used to read bowlers out of their hand, the different technique he used to play different balls was pure class. There were times when Warne would try and get the trajectory a bit different through the air and sometimes, he would try and get a few balls to drop. Every time he would try the subtle variations, there was only Sachin who would pick them up. Warne would bamboozle other batsmen around the world, but Sachin would watch the hand much better than most of the other batsmen. Warne hated it, he would come back and say that he tried everything to get Sachin out, but he couldn’t,” Lee said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Brett Lee on Sachin Tendulkar’s technique against Warne

‘“He used to advance down the wicket a few times and invited Warne to bowl a fraction too short. Sometimes, he would wait patiently on the back foot and play those beautiful shots. It was almost like he was playing cat and mouse with Warne and not many batsmen can play cat and mouse with Shane Warne because he’s so talented. But on days, Sachin Tendulkar was toying with Warne and that does not happen often,”

Lee remembered the first time when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar and said that he did not care about a Test match after achieving the feat at the age of 22.

“I was 22 years when I got my first opportunity to play against the Little Master. I nicked him off and I thought I’m done. I didn’t care about a Test match since I was so happy to get Sachin Tendulkar out,” Lee said.